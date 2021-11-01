Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $736.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $346.01 and a 12 month high of $745.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

