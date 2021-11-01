Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,479 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Herman Miller worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.