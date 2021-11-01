Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $416.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $424.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

