Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

