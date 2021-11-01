Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NAZ opened at $15.92 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

