Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NAZ opened at $15.92 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
