Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 141,653 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $43,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

