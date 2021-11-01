Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 234,904 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 234,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,890,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

Shares of DASH opened at $194.80 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

