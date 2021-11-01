Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Essent Group worth $46,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 304,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

