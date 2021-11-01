Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793,374 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 62.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $45,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $58.27 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.