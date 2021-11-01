Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,893 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $41,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

