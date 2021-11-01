Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NIQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 12,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.