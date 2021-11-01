O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

