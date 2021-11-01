O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of OI stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.