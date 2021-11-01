Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.