Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 8,464 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.24 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.