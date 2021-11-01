Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $528,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

