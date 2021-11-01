Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $485,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

HQY opened at $66.18 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,618.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,222. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

