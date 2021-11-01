Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

