Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $136.33 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,978 shares of company stock worth $14,629,270. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

