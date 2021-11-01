Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $559,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.68 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

