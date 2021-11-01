OKCash (OK) Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. OKCash has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $615,191.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,317.97 or 1.00265493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041916 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.94 or 0.00732457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,570,699 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.