Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 13,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $45,594,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

