Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 13,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.69.
In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $45,594,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
