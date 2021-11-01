Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

