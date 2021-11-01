Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $80.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Olin has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

