Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,866 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

