Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.36 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

