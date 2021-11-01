OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $634.92 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $634.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $13.76 or 0.00022404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00264470 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

