OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OMRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
About OMRON
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
