OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get OMRON alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

OMRON stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. OMRON has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $107.49.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.