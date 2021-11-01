On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in October

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTIVF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 90.42% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

