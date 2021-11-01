ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.