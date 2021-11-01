Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,430. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

