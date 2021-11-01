OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Up 35.4% in October

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.