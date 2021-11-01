ORAO Network (ORAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $818,054.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $818,054.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

