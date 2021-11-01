Orchid Market Cap Tops $297.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $297.26 million and approximately $93.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00222398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

