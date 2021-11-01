O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.80.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

