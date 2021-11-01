O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $644.80.

ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.37 and a 200 day moving average of $581.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

