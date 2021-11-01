Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Buys 50,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,039,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,174,040.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

CVE OGO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,858. The firm has a market cap of C$94.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

