ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.42

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.42 and last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ORIX (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
