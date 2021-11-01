ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.42

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.42 and last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

