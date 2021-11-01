OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,196.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $50,196.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

