Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 461,593 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,583 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

