Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $731.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $736.60 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 81,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

