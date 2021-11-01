Overstock.com, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

