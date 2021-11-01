Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

OBD opened at GBX 46.25 ($0.60) on Thursday. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.71.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

