Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

