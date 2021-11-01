Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.06.

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.90. 30,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$27.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

