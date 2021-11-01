Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $108,750.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

