Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.55. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 179.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.