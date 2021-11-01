Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.16. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 32 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.94 million, a PE ratio of 176.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.