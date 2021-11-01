Patron (PAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,890.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $5,890.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00220285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

