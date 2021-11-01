Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYC stock opened at $547.85 on Monday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $548.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.27 and a 200-day moving average of $419.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

