PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.40

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 1835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.